225 candidates in fray in Feb 27 Nagaland Assembly polls

Kohima, Feb 7 A total of 225 candidates have filed their nominations for the February 27 elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, officials said on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nomination papers.Election officials said that the nomination papers and other documents would be examined on Wednesday and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is February 10.

Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio has filed his nomination for the Northern Angami-II seat in Kohima district, with Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton also submitted his candidature from the Tyui Assembly Constituency.

Former Chief Minister and NDPP nominee T.R. Zeliang is contesting in Peren constituency, while BJP state President Temjen Imna Along is contesting in Alongtaki seat.

Balloting would be held on February 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 PM while votes would be counted on March 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor