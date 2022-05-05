246 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast last week

Tripoli, May 5 The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 246 illegal migrants returned to Libya after being rescued off the coast last week.

During the week of April 24-30, 246 migrants were intercepted at sea and returned to Libya, Xinhua news agency quoted the IOM as saying in a statement.

As many as 4,461 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya so far this year, including 410 women and 175 minors, IOM said.

Meanwhile, 114 illegal migrants have died and 436 others have gone missing on the Central Mediterranean route, it added.

In 2021, a total of 32,425 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, while 662 died and 891 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, IOM revealed.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor