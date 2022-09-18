27 killed, 20 injured in China bus accident

Beijing, Sep 18 Twenty-seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus turned on its side in China's Guizhou Province early Sunday morning.

The bus with 47 people on board was running on a highway section in Sandu Shui Autonomous County when the accident happened, Xinhua news agecy reported quoting the county's public security bureau.

Details are awaited.

