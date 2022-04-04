2nd phase of Sabarmati Riverfront Development to be completed by 2027

Ahmedabad, April 4 The second phase of Sabarmati Riverfront Development will be completed in the next five years by 2027.

The new development in the second phase would be adding 5.8 kilometres to the existing 11.5 km stretch on the Riverfront East and 5.2 kms to the existing 11.5 km stretch on the Riverfront West of Phase I ending up to Indira Bridge.

The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL), a special purpose vehicle of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, will construct assets of public infrastructure like Lower Promenade, Roads, Street Lights, Storm Water Line, etc., and also create more green spaces for the welfare of the people in the second phase.

Executive director SRFDCL R.K. Mehta told that after the completion of the second phase it would take the total length of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project from 23 kms to 34 kms.

"On the Western side, a road network would be developed by SRFDCL which would decongest the traffic and would increase the convenience of people on both sides and also reduce the load on Airport traffic," Mehta said.

Sharing the timeline of the second phase of riverfront development, Mehta said that work on the first component of the second phase has been started and it will be completed by June-July 2023.

"Tender for another component of 3.98 kms has been awarded and work will start from May. Work on this component will be completed by June 2024. Whole work on 5.2 kms of second phase of Sabarmati Riverfront Development will be completed by 2027," Mehta said.

According to Mehta, to maintain the level of water for the entire stretch, a 'barrage cum bridge' would be constructed which would also store the water for 10-15 days for the City of Ahmedabad.

"The entire development of the project is towards 'Urban Regeneration and Environmental Improvement' which will transform the river as a focal point of leisure and recreation," Mehta said.

The SRFDCL is giving a finishing touch to an ionic pedestrian only foot-over bridge that will connect the west and east part of Sabarmati Riverfront. The bridge has drawn inspiration from the Kites and the celebration of Uttarayan.

"Even the colours chosen reflect the hues of kites. To feel the joy of walking above the river, this glass foot-over bridge is being constructed between Sardar Bridge and Ellis Bridge. The bridge is solely for the walking purpose and would also have seating arrangements for the people to enjoy the beauty of the river from the bridge," Mehta said.

A smart multi-level car parking is under development opposite to the event ground on the west side of Riverfront, the foot-over bridge will be directly connected to the new multi-level parking, so that people can park their vehicles can directly go to foot over bridge, flower park or the promenades of the Riverfront.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor