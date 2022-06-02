3 killed after hospital campus shooting in US Oklahoma

Houston, June 2 At least three people were shot dead after a hospital campus shooting in Tulsa, the second largest city of US state Oklahoma, authorities said.

The shooting incident took place on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The gunman, who was reportedly armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physic' office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, also shot himself, Tulsa Police Department said on social media.

