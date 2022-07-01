3 migrants dead, 3 missing as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

Tunis, July 1 Three illegal migrants died and three others went missing after a boat carrying 17 migrants sank off Tunisia's southeast coast, local media reported.

The maritime guards managed to recover three bodies and rescue 11 people off Djerba Ajim coast in the province of Medenine, the private radio station Shems FM reported on Thursday.

It added that the search for the missing migrants, who were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy, was still underway.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal migration to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal migrants trying to go to Italy from Tunisia has been increasing.

