30 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in K'taka district

Raichur (Karnataka), May 26 At least 30 people, including women and children fell ill after drinking contaminated water in the Rekalamaradi village in Raichur district, said officials on Friday.

According to authorities, the affected people have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and other hospitals in Arakera and Devadurga.

The local villagers are blaming Gram Panchayat officials for being negligent. The officials of the health department rushed to the spot and were camping in the village.

Police also visited the village, and authorities have made alternative arrangements for drinking water. Preliminary investigation suggested that drinking water had got mixed with waste water. The authorities are investigating to ascertain the exact cause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor