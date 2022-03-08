3,030 old, dilapidated school buildings demolished in TN, new under construction

Chennai, March 8 Tamil Nadu education department has razed 3,030 old school buildings in the state that were in a dilapidated state and the construction of new buildings is in process.

During the recent rains, some old school buildings that were in poor condition had crashed in Tirunelveli district. Four children had died after a school wall crashed on them in the rains.

The minister had then announced that old school buildings would be razed and new buildings constructed in their places.

State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the government is allocating funds for the construction of new school buildings. In a statement on Tuesday, the office of the minister said that the students of the schools that are razed would be accommodated in rented buildings to continue with their education.

The syllabus for the present academic year in all schools has been reduced by 30 to 55 per cent due to Covid-19. Exams would be conducted in the month of May as scheduled, it read.

While speaking to , the minister said: "The old school buildings that were in dilapidated conditions are razed and new ones are constructed as safety of children is of prime importance. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given the go-ahead after the children lost their lives when a school building crashed on them. Funds are not criteria for the construction of new buildings."

