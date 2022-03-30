350 Afghan youth complete training, commissioned to army

Kabul, March 30 A total of 350 Afghan youth were commissioned to the national army after completing a military training course, said a statement of the defense ministry here on Wednesday.

All the 350 persons received a special military training course in the training centre of 313 Central Corps and commissioned to the Unit of Special Force on Tuesday, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Without providing more details, the statement added that the soldiers are ready to serve elsewhere in the country.

The Taliban-run administration's defense ministry would build an up to 150,000-strong army to defend the war-torn country's sovereignty, ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khawrazmi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor