4 hurt as Cong, BJP workers clash in MP's Chhindwara dist

Bhopal, Dec 30 Four persons were injured on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after a clash broke out between the BJP and the Congress workers.

The incident occurred when the youth wing of the Congress was protesting against the BJP over unemployment, inflation, crime against women, fertilisers supply to the farmers, among other issues.

When an attempt was made to burn the effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a group of BJP's youth workers reached the spot and tried to resist.

A large group of youth Congress members had gathered at Singhodi area in Amarwada town to stage a protest 'Putla Dahan'.

During the protest, the Congress workers also praised former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress president.

Kamal Nath hails from Chhindwara district. His son Nakul Nath is an MP from Chhindwara.

Slogans like "Congress party zindabad" and "BJP Shasan Murdabad" etc., were raised.

When the BJP youth wing members tried to stop the youth Congress members from burning CM Chouhan's effigy, heated exchange of words took place, and both sides began pelting stones on each other. Some vehicles were also damaged.

To disperse the crowd, the police used water cannons, and also resorted to cane-charge.

"The incident occurred in the heat of the moment. The police team controlled it immediately. Three FIRs have been registered in the case and further investigation is underway. We are monitoring the situation and the situation is peaceful in the area now," Vivek Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Chhindwara, told .

After the stone-pelting incident, the Congress youth workers sat on a protest, demanding action against the BJP workers.

"The protest was organised with prior permission. Why did the BJP workers try to disrupt a peaceful protest? They have beaten up Congress workers badly. It is our right to protest against the government," a youth Congress member said.

