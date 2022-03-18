4 rockets hit Iraq's largest air base
March 18, 2022
Baghdad, March 18 Four Katyusha rockets struck the Balad Air Base, Iraq's largest military air base in north of the capital Baghdad, a security source said.
The rockets landed at the Balad Air Base in Salahudin province, some 90 km north of Baghdad, causing no human casualties, Col. Mohammed al-Bazi from the provincial police told Xinhua news agency.
Three of the rockets hit a building inside the base, leaving minor damages, while the fourth landed in an empty area, al-Bazi said, adding that the rockets were fired from the neighbouring province of Diyala.
Balad Air Base houses Iraq's F-16 fighters.
The US technical team has already withdrawn from the base amid rocket attacks by unidentified militias.
On December 29, 2021, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed the end of the US-led coalition forces' combat mission in Iraq.
