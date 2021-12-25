4 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in Kashmir in 12 hrs

Srinagar, Dec 25 Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir within 12 hours on Saturday.

Police and security forces neutralized two terrorists in an anti-terrorist operation in Tral area of Awantipora while two terrorists were also killed in an encounter by Police and security forces in Shopian, taking the toll to four in the last 12 hours.

"Based on specific information generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police and Army," police said.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter."

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Nadeem Nazir Bhat, resident of Koil Shikargah, Tral and Rahi Rasool Bhat alias Adil, resident of Kanipora Dadsara.

"As per police records both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit AuGH and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including IED blast and grenade attacks on Police/Security Forces establishments".

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint teams of Police and security forces for eliminating five terrorists within 48 hours in three successful operations without any collateral damage.

Police have registered case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

