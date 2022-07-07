40 closed para medical centres in UP to reopen

Lucknow, July 7 The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing an action plan for re-operation of nearly 40 paramedical training centres of the state government and training institutes which have been closed for the last three decades in Uttar Pradesh.

These 40 paramedical training centres of the health department in the state have been closed since 1989.

Yogi Adityanath has directed top officials to work on infrastructure facilities for better training of ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) and GNMs (General Nursing and Midwifery) also.

According to government spokesman, as many as nine nursing schools are also going to start in the state from July 15, while 35 ANM training centres will start operating from August.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to ensure strict standards of compliance in every institute.

He has said that the standards should be strictly followed. "The faculty should be good enough to take full care of the training. Make sure arrangements are made for their training in the Medical College and District Hospital," said the Chief Minister.

The spokesman said that Uttar Pradesh will emerge as the largest nursing hub once GNM training schools, ANM training centres, medical colleges and district hospitals become operational as training centres.

The state government has increased the number of seats in nursing courses on behalf of the Medical Education Department.

