405 posts of High Court judges vacant across the country

New Delhi, March 25 Out of the sanctioned strength of 1,104 judges in high courts across the country, there are 699 judges, while 405 posts are vacant, the Parliament was told on Friday.

"Against 405 vacancies, at present, 175 proposals are at various stages of processing between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium. Further recommendations from High Court Collegiums are yet to be received in respect of 230 vacancies in high courts," Law Minister Kiren Rijuju told the Lok Sabha in a reply to a question.

He said that filling up vacancies in the high courts is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process between the executive and the judiciary.

"It requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities, both at the state and Central level. While every effort is made to fill up the existing vacancies expeditiously, vacancies of judges in high courts do keep on arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges and also due to increase in the strength of Judges," Rijuju said.

He also said that the government is committed to social diversity in the appointment in the higher judiciary and has been requesting the Chief Justices of High Courts, that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, and women.

