5 foreign tourists among 10 killed in Egypt bus crash

Cairo, April 13 Ten people, including five foreign tourists, were killed in a bus crash in southern Egypt on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the governor's office of Aswan Province said.

Five Egypt and five tourists, including four French and one Belgian, died after a tourist bus heading to Aswan Province was hit by a lorry, Xinhua news agency reported citing the spokesperson.

More than a dozen injured French and Belgian tourists, who were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, are now in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor