5 foreign tourists among 10 killed in Egypt bus crash
By IANS | Published: April 13, 2022 04:15 PM2022-04-13T16:15:04+5:302022-04-13T16:25:14+5:30
Cairo, April 13 Ten people, including five foreign tourists, were killed in a bus crash in southern Egypt on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the governor's office of Aswan Province said.
Five Egypt and five tourists, including four French and one Belgian, died after a tourist bus heading to Aswan Province was hit by a lorry, Xinhua news agency reported citing the spokesperson.
More than a dozen injured French and Belgian tourists, who were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, are now in stable condition, the spokesperson said.
