5 killed in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 29 At least five people were killed and two others injured after a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle and rickshaw in Sargodha district of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place on Khushab road in the district when the bus driver tried to pass a motorcycle and eventually hit the rickshaw coming from the opposite side, Xinhua news agency reported quoting police.

All the casualties were occupants of the rickshaw, the police said, adding that the accident occurred due to the bus driver's negligence.

Police said that the bus driver fled the site while the bus was taken into custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor