5 killed, over 10 injured as truck collides with train in Hungary

Budapest, April 6 Five persons were killed and more than 10 injured after a truck collided with a small passenger train in southern Hungary, said police.

The accident occurred at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday when a small truck carrying workers drove into rail tracks and was hit by a small motor train en route from Szentes to Hodmezovasarhely.

"The train derailed from the force of the collision. Five of the passengers in the truck were killed in the crash. More than 10 were injured on the train and in the vehicle," police added.

The crash occurred in the inner area of the town of Mindszent in Hungary's Csongrad County at a railway crossing, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The light barrier at the crossing was working well, and the truck drove in front of the train despite the prohibiting signal," said the Hungarian railway company MAV.

According to MAV, there were 22 passengers in the train, two of them were seriously injured and eight suffered minor injuries.

After the crash, police closed the affected road during the on-site inspection and rescue.

