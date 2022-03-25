5 members of a family jump off Switzerland building in alleged group suicide

Geneva, March 25 Five members of a family jumped from their seventh-floor of their high-rise apartment building in Switzerland in an alleged group suicide, which led to four deaths and one critically injured, a media report said.

According the report in the Mirror newspaper, the incident took place on Thursday in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva.

The police said that the five people were found at the foot of a building and forensic teams were investigating the balcony of the seventh-floor apartment where they jumped from.

Neighbours have described the victims as a quiet family consisting of two adults in their 40s, two teenagers and a grandmother.

One of the neighbours said that "there had been a strong smell of incense coming from the family's apartment for the past few days", the Mirror newspaper reported.

