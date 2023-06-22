60 countries assist Ukraine's reconstruction: PM

Kiev, June 22 Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that nearly 60 countries are supporting the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities, towns and villages, the government press service reported.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Shmyhal on Wednesday added that 30 countries have already signed a declaration supporting the initiative to provide coordinated assistance to rebuild Ukrainian communities and regions.

Ukraine is implementing or has implemented about 214 reconstruction projects with partner countries or international organisations, he noted.

As of February 24, Ukraine's financial reconstruction needs were estimated at $411 billion, Shmyhal said, adding that the country's rapid recovery requires $14.1 billion this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Foreign partners have already pledged to provide Ukraine with $4.3 billion for the rapid recovery, he said.

