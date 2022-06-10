6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan province
Published: June 10, 2022
Beijing, June 10 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Maerkang city of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan province, at 1:28 a.m. on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicentre, with a depth of 13 km, was monitored at 32.25 degrees north latitude and 101.82 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake was monitored earlier on Friday in the city, Xinhua news agency reported.
