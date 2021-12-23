67 DNLA militants surrender in Assam, deposit large cache of arms

Guwahati, Dec 23 A total of 67 cadres of the banned Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militant outfit surrendered to the Assam government on Thursday and deposited a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The DNLA militants laid down their arms and ammunition before Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch, Hiren Nath and Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang during a ceremony held at Dhansiripar in Karbi Anglong district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma welcoming the extremists into the mainstream, tweeted: "Committing themselves to the dream of Hon PM & Hon HM of progressive and peaceful Assam, I am glad to share that 67 cadres of DNLA laid down weapons today at Dhansiripar, Karbi Anglong".

The DNLA extremists have deposited two AK 47 rifles, nine pistols, nine locally made improvised guns, and over 300 cartridges.

The DNLA had announced a ceasefire in September and then 46 cadres of the group had surrendered on November 13.

DNLA leaders Ithika Diphusa and Musrang Dimasa said that soon 50 more cadres of the outfit would surrender in Cachar district.

The DNLA, which was formed in 2018 to demand a sovereign and independent Dimasa nation, reportedly carried out extortion and abduction activities in Dima Hasao and the adjoining Karbi Anglong districts. The Dima Hasao district, formerly North Cachar District, one of Assam's three hill districts, was earlier a hotbed of militant activities, but in the recent years, has not seen any major extremist violence.

