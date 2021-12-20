70 BJP leaders to take part in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Dec 20 About 70 BJP heavyweights including union ministers, chief ministers and senior leaders will participate in the party's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Uttarakhand.

The prominent names are Union Home minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Jairam Thakur. As per the plan, one senior BJP leader will be part of the yatra in one assembly constituency before it ends on January 5 next year.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have already participated in the Yatra.

Sources said that Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Ministers Khattar and Jairam Thakur will join the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in coming days. Senior leaders like party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will also participate.

Uttarakhand BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin told that the yatra of Kumaon region will end on January 4 and Garhwal region on January 5.

"Our party chief Nadda and union minister Thakur already participated in the yatra. Union Home Minister Shah and other senior leaders will join in coming days," Bhasin said.

Nadda flagged off Vijay Sankalp Yatra of poll bound Uttarakhand on December 18 in Garhwal region. Union minister Thakur flagged off the second yatra in Kumaon region on December 19.

Two yatras one in Garhwal and another in Kumaona will together cover over eight thousand km in the state.

To reach out to people ahead of next year's assembly polls, the Uttarakhand BJP is organising 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' which will pass through all assembly constituencies of the state to highlight works of the state government in the last five years along with that of the union government.

