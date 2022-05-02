8 killed in Nigeria building collapse

Abuja, May 2 At least eight people were killed when a three-storey building collapsed in Nigeria's Lagos state, an emergency management official said on Monday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, told Xinhua news agency that the building, in the Onyigbo area, collapsed at about 11 p.m.on Sunday night, and rescuers have so far found eight bodies.

At least 23 people were rescued and are being treated in hospital, he said.

Rescue operations are ongoing to look for more people who might still be trapped under the rubble, Farinloye said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, he said.

In November 2021, at least 45 people were killed after a 21-storey building collapsed in the city of Lagos.

The victims also included the building's owner.

Cases of building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria, and local experts blame them on aging structures, non-compliance with building planning and regulations, and the use of substandard materials during construction.

