8 specially-abled children from Delhi to take part in World Scout Jamboree

New Delhi, Feb 2 Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the participation of eight specially-abled children from the Delhi government schools to be a part of the Bharat Scout and Guides Contingent, representing India at the World Scout Jamboree. The event will be held in South Korea from August 1 to 12.

These eight Children With Special Needs (CWSN), will be accompanied by one Physical Education Teacher, one Special Educator Teacher and the Deputy Director of Education Department.

A proposal by Bharat Scouts & Guides asking for Delhi to name representatives for the National Contingent for the International Jamboree in South Korea was sent to the Delhi government on January 19.

After being recommended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the file was sent to the L-G for his approval.

These eight CWSN have been selected from the 16 specially-abled children who successfully participated in the 18th National Jamboree held from January 4 to 10 at Pali in Rajasthan.

