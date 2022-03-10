9 people shot dead in Mexico

Mexico City, March 10 Nine people, including three women, were shot dead early Wednesday morning at a private residence in Atlixco, a town in central Mexico's Puebla state, state authorities confirmed.

One survivor was "in critical condition", with shots to the head, leg and shoulder, the Puebla Attorney General's Office was quoted as saying Xinhua news agency.

"Everything points to the fact that this was an inter-gang execution," Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said at a press conference.

According to preliminary investigations, the house where the victims were attacked was "a drug distribution and sales location," he said.

The victims have yet to be identified, but "apparently, they were not from Atlixco or Puebla," Barbosa said.

The governor said via social media that federal, regional and local authorities launched a joint operation following the attack.

