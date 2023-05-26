"9 years of failure," Congress lashes out at BJP-led Central government

New Delhi [India], May 26 The Congress party on Friday said that nine years of the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government was filled with failure and misery for the country. It has alleged that the government did not fulfil its promises and people had to bear the brunt of unemployment and demonetisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) among others.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Congress claimed that people had to bear the brunt of inflation, unemployment and "dictatorial" decisions in these nine years.

"Today Modi government completes 9 years. These are '9 years of failure'. There are 9 years of misery in the country. In these 9 years, people had to bear the brunt of inflation, unemployment and dictatorial decisions. The Modi government, which came to power on the basis of jumlas, did not fulfil even a single promise. Just kept on giving date after date," tweeted Congress roughly translated into Hindi.

"As- Promise to double farmers' income by 2022. Promise to give house to all by 2022. Promised to give 15 lakhs by bringing black money. Promise of 2 crore jobs every year," tweeted Congress.

Attacking the PM, Congress said that PM Modi did not fulfil his promises, to the contrary and that he had put the country in trouble due to his ignorance.

"Demonetisation destroyed the economy, people died in bank lines. Who can forget that horrifying scene?", tweeted Congress.

Attacking the PM further the Congress further wrote that traders are devastated by the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST).

It also claimed that the Centre's Agniveer scheme crushed the dreams of the youth of this country.

In another tweet, Congress accused the Modi-led BJP government of unleashing federal agencies on Opposition leaders. "Suppress someone who raises a voice, crush him, put him in jail, bulldoze him. Show fear of ED, CBI. If there is no government, buy power on the basis of money and kill democracy".

"These are '9 years of failure'. Now people are tired of them. The Karnataka election is proof of this, where the public directly rejected PM Modi and his corrupt government. This wave of discontent has started from the South which will engulf the whole country. The public is waiting and will give a befitting reply," tweeted Congress

The Congress also attacked PM Modi on China. "Must remember... There was talk of showing red eye to China. Eventually, the matter reached the red shirt. Today China is stopping us from patrolling on our land. Our brave soldiers also gave martyrdom for this and in the end the 'great man' started wooing China by wearing red shirt. This is their cowardice," tweeted Congress.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and PM Modi took oath at the office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor