900K people at risk of food insecurity in Mozambique

Maputo, Aug 23 Mozambique's food security authorities have warned that at least 900,000 people could be facing food insecurity in the country's northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking to the press during the 11th Advisory Council of the Technical Secretariat for Food and Nutritional Security in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, Executive Secretary Leonor Mondlane on Monday said her institution is on full alert and monitoring the situation.

Armed conflicts in Cabo Delgado have forced people to abandon their crop fields, and irregular rainfall and other factors led to a possible lack of food, the official added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"Situation will improve in the coming days, due to several actions that are being taken in different parts of the country, including places where the displaced population is receiving various agricultural inputs," said Mondlane, adding that there are also cooperative partners supporting those regions which have greater food insecurity shocks.

