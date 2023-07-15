"A frustrated dynast...": Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi's France visit

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "frustrated dynast" after the latter criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's France visit and "silence" on Manipur issue.

"A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour," Irani tweeted.

Further, taking a jibe at Gandhi, she added, "Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty".

Earlier today Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Modi for his "silence" on Manipur violence.

"Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade," said the Congress leader.

It is worth mentioning that Manipur got hit by violence in May following the High Court's order asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community into the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Also, the Congress leader and the former MP visited the state on June 29 and said, "Manipur needs peace to heal".

PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday. He attended the Bastille Day Parade as the 'guest of honour', on Friday.

The Prime Minister was also conferred with the highest French honour by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

