A look at occasions when spl sessions of Parliament were summoned

New Delhi, Aug 31 The government has called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, amid speculations that it may being in some special legislative business.

There will be no Question Hour, no Zero Hour and no private member business during the special session, sources told IANS.

The President, who normally summons a Parliament session, will summon this special session also under Article 85 (1) of the Constitution, sources said further.

The cabinet committee of political affairs (CCPA) took the decision to convene the special session and it has duly informed the Parliament.

Since President Droupadi Murmu is currently on a tour of Chhattisgarh, she will issue orders to summon the special session, once she returns, sources said.

The news of the special session has opened up a lot of political debate, as it has been suddenly announced just days after the Monsoon Session ended.

There is a likelihood that the President may address both houses in the new Parliament building.

Sources also said that the government may bring up discussions on India's G20 presidency and the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10, during the special session.

In this context, it would be interesting to know how many such special sessions have taken place in India's Parliamentary history.

According to information available with IANS, a special session of Rajya Sabha was held in February 1977 for two days for the extension of the President's Rule in Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.

After this, another two-day special session (158th Session) was held June, 3 in 1991 for approval of the President's Rule in Haryana, under the provision to Article 356(3).

As per the Rajya Sabha records, on both these occasions, the Upper House met when the Lok Sabha was under dissolution.

During the UPA regime, a special session of Lok Sabha was called in July 2008 for a trust vote after the Left parties withdrew support from the then Manmohan Singh government.

Past governments have called many special sessions and sittings of both Houses to commemorate the Constitution Day, Quit India Movement and other such special occasions.

A special session of Parliament was held from August 1997 to September 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Indian Independence, sources said.

Moreover, some special sittings have also been held in Parliament to commemorate certain occasions. Let's have a look at them.

Special sittings (not to be confused with special sessions) were held on November 26 and 27, 2015 to commemorate the Constitution Day.

However, this was followed by the regular Winter session from November 30, 2015, therefore the two days were called as special sittings, sources said.

On August 9, 2017, a special sitting was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement, amid the ongoing Monsoon session.

Another special sitting in the Central Hall of Parliament was held on November 26, 2019 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Constitution amid the ongoing Winter session, sources said.

