AAP accuses L-G of forming cabal with Central bureaucrats

New Delhi, Aug 28 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena of forming a cabal with the bureaucrats of the Central government, as AAP discussed issues related to the L-G and the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) formed by the Union government.

Days after Delhi Services Minister Atishi accused the Chief Secretary of disregarding her directives to establish a coordination mechanism with the National Capital Civil Services Authority, the Principal Secretary of the L-G stated that these instructions were in conflict with constitutional and statutory provisions.

The Principal Secretary further mentioned that the directions held no legal authority and were therefore considered invalid.

In a communication addressed to the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs of the Delhi government, a request has been made to ensure "rigorous adherence" to the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The Principal Secretary also said the directives issued by Atishi displayed a "total disregard" for the stipulations outlined in the new legislation.

In response, the AAP stated that the unconstitutional GNCTD Amendment Act took away the vested powers of the democratically-elected government of Delhi.

The AAP also said that anything outside the purview of NCCSA falls within the power of the elected government, and unfortunately, the L-G is forming a cabal with the bureaucrats of the central government.

"Vicious attempts are being made to snatch the remaining power left with the Delhi government. In May, the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the Delhi government, unequivocally stating that the democratically-elected Delhi government should have discretionary powers to exercise on behalf of its people. However, the BJP is scared of the governance of Arvind Kejriwal and that is why it is trying to put all hindrances in his work," the AAP said.

