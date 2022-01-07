AAP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its eighth list with three candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections.

For the 117 seats in the state, the party has announced the names of 104 candidates so far.

As per the list, Raman Arora will be contesting from Jalanadhar Central, Fauza Singh Sarari from Guru Har Sahai and Deep Kamboj from Abohar.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

