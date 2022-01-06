AAP cancels poll rallies, to hold virtual campaign

New Delhi, Jan 6 After the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday cancelled all public rallies and meetings for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in view of the surge in coronavirus infections.

AAP UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that now, all rallies will be held virtually.

The AAP was scheduled to hold rallies in many districts of the state, including Ghaziabad and Jewar, and a foot march in Varanasi on January 8, in Sahibabad on January 9 and in other districts of the state on January 10.

In the rally to be held on January 8 in Varanasi, Sanjay Singh will address people through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Earlier, the rally was scheduled to be addressed by AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but now, it will be addressed by Sanjay Singh as Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago.

Earlier, the Congress cancelled all big poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for 15 days.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also cancelled a poll rally scheduled to be held in Noida.

The Samajwadi Party had also cancelled the 'Vijay Rath Yatra', scheduled on January 7, 8 and 9 in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,038 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 5,158.

