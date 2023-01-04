AAP claims L-G bypassing rule in nomination of aldermen to MCD, calls it 'unconstitutional'

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has bypassed the rules while nominating 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ahead of the mayoral poll.

The party called the notification of aldermen nomination unconditional.

Addressing the media, AAP leader Atishi said that the BJP workers have been nominated and alleged that the civic body sent their names directly to the Lt. Governor without informing the government.

The AAP MLA said that the L-G has bypassed the laid down rules as the names were not sent through proper channels of the Delhi government. "Irrespective of the parties in power, the duo process is that the government sends the names to the Lt. Governor. But the L-G called directly to the MCD commissioner to get the file," Atishi alleged.

"The names of 10 nominated councillors are sent to the L-G by the Delhi government. L-G asks MCD commissioner to send files of nominated councillors by bypassing Delhi government. Today L-G has declared 10 BJP workers as the nominated councillors through illegal Notification. This process is unconstitutional," the AAP leader claimed.

She said that the BJP should respect the people's mandate of giving AAP the chance to run the MCD. This is an attempt to stop the work of the MCD. These aldermen will be part of different committees and impede the work of the civic body, she said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The first Municipal House is scheduled to meet on Friday when all newly elected councillors will take oaths and the mayor and the deputy mayor are elected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor