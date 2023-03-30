AAP launches nationwide poster campaign against the PM

New Delhi [India], March 30 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans like "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" in 22 states, said AAP's state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday.

Gopal Rai also alleged at a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in ending the country's democratic systems instead of fixing the education-health system and removing unemployment.

Posters in Hindi, English and all other regional languages are being put up in 22 states across the country. "This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how PM Modi failed in fulfilling his promise to farmers, took away the rights of laborers, suppressed students in universities. PM Narendra Modi is engaged in ending the country's democratic systems," he alleged

Rai said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign.

Earlier, on March 23 AAP held a big public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao', which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

