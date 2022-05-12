AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested for 'rioting', 'blocking' demolition drive

New Delhi, May 12 Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for 'rioting' and 'obstructing' South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials from carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital.

According to DCP (southeast) Esha Pandey, an FIR has been registered against the AAP MLA and five of his supporters under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, during the SDMC'S anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar, the police detained several people, including MLA Khan, who were allegedly not allowing the authorities conduct the demolition drive.

The AAP MLA had reached the site where people were protesting against the corporation officials. While speaking to the media, Khan accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of poor people.

"You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you on this. But you are demolishing poor people's houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area," the AAP MLA claimed.

An hour after he reached the spot, the protest suddenly turned violent as people in large numbers resorted to stone pelting. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Amid the pandemonium, several people were detained.

On May 9 when the officials had gone to carry out a similar demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagharea, Khan and his supporters were booked for obstructing public servants in discharging their duties.

At that time as well, an FIR was registered against him on the complaint of SDMC under the relevant sections of the IPC.

