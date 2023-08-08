AAP MLA asks not to manipulate ‘Mercedes’ accident case

Panaji, Aug 8 Aam Adami Party MLA Venzy Viegas on Tuesday alleged that statements of eyewitnesses, police and government differ in ‘ Mercedes’ accident case and said that manipulation in investigation should not happen.

“Three persons have lost their lives in this accident. Law should be equal to all. One should not be protected because he/she is wealthy. In this case, statements of eye witnesses, police and government differ,” Vigas, told reporters.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that police are investigating the case. “The guilty will go behind bars,” Sawant said.

On Sunday night, three persons were reported dead and as many critically injured after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here.

After the accident, the people present at the site told reporters that a woman was driving the car. However, Police have arrested a male.

As per police, the driver of the car Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48) has been arrested for allegedly driving under influence of alcohol leading to the death of three persons on Sunday night.

Subsequent to the accident,Superintendent of Police (Traffick) Bossuet Silva told IANS that the transport department in past have issued four challans for over speeding to this vehicle.

"We checked its history, where it is found that this vehicle has been issued with four challans for over speeding," he said.

Sources informed that the occupants of Mercedes were returning from a 'Friendship Day' party.

Police are investigating the case further.

