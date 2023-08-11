AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from RS by Chairman Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 11 On the last day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Announcing suspension of Chafha, Dhankhar said, "Taking holistic view of the gravity of his misdemeanor, violation of rules, defined attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266 read along with Rule 256 and suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council, till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."

Chadha has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs.

