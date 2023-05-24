AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids at premises of his close aides

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at the premises of his colleagues in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

The two colleagues of Sanjay Singh, on whose premises the raids are being conducted are Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

https://twitter.com/SanjayAzadSln/status/1661218323236028418?s=20

The AAP leader posted a video on Twitter alleging, "I had exposed the dictatorship and bullying of ED in front of the whole country. I brought it to the notice of the whole country how ED is misusing its institution and powers to falsely implicate people in the excise policy case."

"After they were not able to find anything on me, and they even accepted it publicly, now they are conducting raids at the house of my colleagues," he added.

Calling the raids a "dictatorship", the AAP MP said that his fight will continue till the last.

"I got to know this morning that raids have been conducted at the house of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. This is a dictatorship by ED on the order of PM Modi. But, I would again say that our fight will continue till the last," he said.

Sanjay Singh said he would move to High Court and Supreme Court against ED if it was required.

"I want to tell the ED that I will not bow down. I will fight and expose the misuse of ED in front of the whole country. If I have to approach High Court or Supreme Court, I will do that," he added.

Sanjay Singh further slammed ED stating that his colleague Sarvesh's father is suffering from cancer.

Notably, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is under judicial custody in connection with the alleged scam in the excise policy case in the national capital.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, hours after questioning at Tihar Jail.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was also summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the case on April 16.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their account books to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor