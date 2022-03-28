AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in RS, demands release of 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube, Doordarshan

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday and demanded to release the movie 'The Kashmir Files' on Youtube and Doordarshan.

"Efforts should be made to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits. The film made a profit of around Rs 200 crore. The money earned should be used in the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits," Singh said in his letter to Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

The hard-hitting drama recently crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Since the release, the Anupam Kher-starrer movie stirred political debates with the Opposition attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre for not doing enough to address the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been facing backlash on social media for his recent remarks on making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, on Saturday said that the money earned from the business generation of the movie, should be used for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and efforts should be made to bring them back home.

"In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Center for 13 years. BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there. BJP politicised Kashmiri Pandits' atrocities. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. Kashmir Files earned about Rs 200 crores," said Kejriwal.

( With inputs from ANI )

