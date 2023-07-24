AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for entire monsoon session

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday due to ‘repeatedly violating the directions of the chair’. The senior AAP leader will not be able to take part in the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament. Vice President Dhankhar had reprimanded Sanjay Singh last week when he repeatedly protested against the bill proposed by central government to replace the ordinance on control over services in Delhi and cautioned that he will be forced to name the AAP leader.

VP Dhankhar had requested the AAP member to take his seat and later named him for ‘unruly behaviour’ and cautioned him. The motion for suspension of Sanjay Singh was proposed by Union Commerce Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. VP Dhankhar sought the approval of the house and later suspended the AAP member for the entire monsoon session of Parliament after a voice vote. After the suspension of Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha, VP Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings of the house till 2 PM while opposition members continued to create uproar.