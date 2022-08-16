AAP promises quality education in Gujarat, if voted to power

Bhuj, Aug 16 AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide quality education if voted to power in poll-bound Gujarat.

Addressing people here, the AAP leader, who was on a daylong visit to Kutch, promised to increase the number of government schools.

For quality education, there should be one teacher for 25 to 30 students, he said, adding that this will create huge opportunities for qualified teachers.

He promised that accounts of private schools will be audited and if they would be found booking profits, will ask school management to return money to parents.

When people of Kutch demanded drinking water from the Narmada project, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Today is my birthday, as a birthday gift if you vote my party to power, in return, I will give Narmada waters to Kutch."

He mocked the Gujarat government's decision to increase allowances of police personnel instead of increasing their grade pay.

Kejriwal said, "Ruling party is behaving like it has to pay a salary hike from its pockets, how can the ruling party be so stingy while paying salaries to its police or teachers."

He appealed to police personnel to accept allowances hike and promised that once the AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, he will enhance grade pay of police personnel.

Gujarat Assembly polls are slated to be held in December, 2022.

