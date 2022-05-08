AAP questions BJP after 'Khalistan' flag incident in Himachal

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Himachal BJP unit over the 'Khalistan' flag incident, stating how will a government "save the people" when "it cannot save the Legislative Assembly".

Earlier today, 'Khalistan' flags were tied on the main gate and walls of the Himachal Assembly, which the police suspected to be orchestrated by "some tourists from Punjab". The flag was later removed. Following the incident, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ordered a probe into the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Singh said, "The entire BJP is trying to save one goon and Khalistani put up the flags there. Khalistani flags were put on the Legislative Assembly. How will a government that cannot save the Legislative Assembly save the people?"

Linking the incident with the "respect of Himachal Pradesh", the AAP MP said that the BJP government in the state has "failed completely".

"This is a matter of respect for Himachal Pradesh. It is a matter of security of the country. The BJP government has failed completely," Singh tweeted further.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined him in lashing out at the Himachal government.

"Entire BJP is trying to save one goon and Khalistani left with flags there. The government which cannot save the Legislative Assembly, how will it save the people? This is a matter of Himachal's respect, it is a matter of security of the country. The BJP government has completely failed," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated).

Earlier today, the Chief Minister toldthat an FIR has been registered following the incident and a probe has been ordered to nab the culprits.

"The incident is unfortunate and I have ordered a probe. An FIR has also been registered and we are trying to catch the culprits," he said.

Superintendent of police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma suspected the hand of "some tourists from Punjab" behind the incident.

"It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab," the SP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

