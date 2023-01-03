AAP seeks dismissal of DCP, others in memorandum to Delhi police chief

New Delhi, Jan 3 A 12-MLA delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party submitted a memorandum to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday, relaying the party's demand for justice for Anjalai, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of Sunday.

The delegation led by senior AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded that the Delhi Police should take the strictest action against the accused without coming under pressure, even if the latter are BJP leaders.

The AAP placed five demands to the police commissioner.

"The accused were being shielded by the DCP handling the case, who should be dismissed. Also, all the policemen posted on that route should be dismissed," read the memorandum, which said strictest action should be taken considering this matter as a rarest of rare cases.

The other demands include sacking the officer who lodged the FIR under minor sections.

"According to media reports, the accused in this incident have political clout. Delhi Police should take strictest action against the accused without coming under political pressure," read the memorandum.

"Delhi L-G and Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the perpetrators of the Kanjhawala incident, because they are BJP leaders. It seems that the entire police department, from top to bottom, is trying to save the accused despite the gruesomeness of the crime. Along with the accused, strict action should also be taken against the police officers who weakened the case, so that police personnel also fear that strict action can be taken against them if they do not maintain law and order," said Atishi.

She added, "The Commissioner has said that after an investigation, action will be taken against the guilty police officers. We hope that he is not making empty promises."

Atishi also claimed that a DCP publicly defended the accused and also threatened journalists when they asked him if this could be a case of rape and murder.

The AAP MLA said, "The DCP even went to the extent of forcing news reporters to delete their tweets from social media. Besides taking the strictest of action against the accused in this case, we have also requested the Commissioner to take exemplary action against the officers who failed to perform their duty in this case."

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The CM has directed the Prosecution Department to ensure that Delhi's best criminal lawyer is given to the victim's family so that even if there are some shortcomings of the police, they can overcome them. The police have weakened the FIR; they even delayed the FIR by 15 hours and the post-mortem by 36 hours. It is clear from this case that the local police are making every possible effort to suppress the case by weakening the FIR and defending the accused."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor