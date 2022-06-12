AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat at right time

Ahmedabad, June 12 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made it a practice to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate in the run up to assembly elections. In Gujarat, the party said it will announce the name "at an appropriate time".

Sandeep Pathak, Gujarat in-charge for AAP said that "Once the party announces the candidate for Chief Minister, votes should multiply. The party will announce the CM candidate at the right time for the state too."

He also made it clear that journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi has not been sidelined after he was appointed as national joint general secretary. "He has been given an opportunity to play national role, and the party has recognised his competence and skill."

The party dissolved its organisation last week and has reorganised it with 850 party leaders appointed to various posts. While making appointments, the party has taken care of caste equations, regional balance and social engineering which can help the party reach out to each and every community.

Pathak stated further that it is a "false image that BJP is a small organisation as it has less number of office bearers and AAP is a large organisation because it has appointed office bearers to district, block, assembly, and Lok Sabha seat wise."

The party has appointed one state-level general secretary and four vice presidents. Twenty-six office bearers are Lok Sabha Pramukhs concentrating on 26 Lok Sabha seats. It has appointed 33 district presidents and eight city presidents. There are 182 assembly seats, and for each seat, there is one Vidhan Sabha Sangathan Mantri.

Pathak also clarified that state unit president Gopal Italia has been asked to continue as president because the party is happy with his leadership.

Pathak and Gujarat election in-charge Gulab Singh are confident that this is a direct fight between BJP and AAP; Congress is not at all in the picture of state elections and AAP will perform well.

