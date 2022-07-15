AAP to take call on Presidential poll on Saturday

New Delhi, July 15 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take a decision on the July 18 Presidential election on Saturday.

A meeting of the AAP political affairs committee will be held on Saturday where the party will take a call as to whom to back in the Presidential poll NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu or joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

With Bhagwant Mann becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab after AAP swept the Assembly polls, the party's number in the Lok Sabha has been reduced to zero. However, AAP has 10 members in the Upper House, along with 62 MLAs in Delhi and 92 in Punjab.

Notably, AAP had skipped the crucial meeting of the opposition parties held to build consensus on fielding a joint candidate for the Presidential election.

The Presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 18 as the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on July 24.

