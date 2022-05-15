AAP's 'Parivartan Yatra' aims to bring change in Gujarat politics

Ahmedabad, May 15 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched 'Parivartan Yatra' from five locations of Gujarat on Sunday.

The AAP is planning to interact with 10 lakh voters and citizens in the process and spread their message to four crore voters in the state.

Leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Indranil Rajguru led the precession from Dwarka and Sagar Rabari, and Bhima Chaudhary from Siddhpur (North Gujarat); Raj Karpada and Kailash Gadhvi from Abdasa-Kutch; and Manoj Sorathia, Ram dhaduk, and Rakesh Hirpara led yatra from Dandi in South Gujarat.

The sixth yatra was to be led by Bharatiya Tribal Party leader Mahesh Vasava and AAP leader Arjun Rathva. This yatra was to pass through a tribal belt, but it did not get permission from the district authorities.

"Yatra will help the party reach all the corners of the state. But this is a long-term process and just a one-time yatra will not serve the purpose," said Jagdish Mehta, a senior journalist from Rajkot.

Citing the example of party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's public rally on Wednesday in Rajkot, Mehta said that he had raised very valid issues and received good response; but to take this message to millions of voters, the party needs a much greater work force which it currently lacks.

"This gap will be filled with individuals and we will reach out to the people in every corner," said Gulab Singh, AAP Gujarat in-charge. The yatra's aim is to bring much-needed change in the state and create awareness among the voters.

The AAP aims to cover 182 Assembly seats in 20 days. Even if it covers all the Assembly seats, the challenge for the party is to retain their message in the minds of voters and match up to the BJP in terms of manpower, as Mehta said.

