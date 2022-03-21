Abhishek Banerjee joins ED probe in alleged coal scam

New Delhi, March 21 Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday joined the investigation in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged coal scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Banerjee reached ED office in Delhi at around 11.10 a.m on Monday and straight away went inside and didn't speak to media.

His wife Rujira Banerjee will join the probe on Tuesday.

The anti money laundering agency had asked Banerjee and his wife to join the investigation on March 21 and 22.

ED officials will record his statement once again.

Banejree had earlier on September 6, recorded his statement before the ED officials. He was interrogated for around six hours. But the probe agency was not satisfied with his answer and he has been summoned again along with his wife.

In September last year Banerjee and his wife, through their counsel, had moved a plea before the Delhi High Court against the ED summon, but they didn't get any relief. Their plea was dismissed by the High Court on March 11.

Abhishek and his wife had sought relief on the ground that they are residents of West Bengal. However, their contention was challenged by Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, who was appearing for the ED. He told the court that the ED is not confined by any area under the PMLA.

This case is being probed parallel by the CBI and the ED. The CBI's case was lodged in November last year.

