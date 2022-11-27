Abstract, emotional promises won't get votes in J&K Assembly elections

Srinagar, Nov 27 The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A have changed the political landscape of J&K as well as the hard realities on the ground.

All abstract assurances on autonomy, self-rule, banning outsiders from land rights etc. have lost their meaning. Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir will now have to think of achievable promises to lure voters during the forthcoming Assembly elections .

For 70 long years, politics has remained mainly a regional monopoly. Pro-Kashmir mainstream political parties, whether the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or even the independent candidates, have thrived on local aspirations.

Interestingly, the poll campaigns of all the local mainstream political parties have focused on keeping the emotional and constitutional distance between Delhi and Srinagar alive.

NC and the PDP, in fact, fought two elections in the state by promising to consolidate the ‘distance between Delhi and Srinagar', the former by promising internal autonomy and the latter promising self-rule.

Other political parties like the Peoples Conference (PC) had their own ‘vision document' to safeguard the special status of the state.

Except for the Jana Sangh, which was later named as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all other political parties advocated the continuation of the special status.

Surprisingly, the centrist Congress also played ball with the local mainstream political parties during the elections by promising not to disturb the state's special position in the union.

Now that all that has changed, the local mainstream political parties have least chances of playing on the emotional chord of their voters.

Autonomy, self-rule, vision documents etc. on furthering and safeguarding the special status have become things of the past after August 5, 2019 when J&K lost its special status along with the statehood.

The post 2019 political discourse will have to focus on people-friendly, achievable promises of jobs for thousands of educated, unemployed youth, setting up industries, expanding the hospitality sector, better roads, decongesting the two cities of Jammu and Srinagar and better availability of healthcare, primary education and electricity.

The restoration of Article 370 is a matter pending with the Supreme Court and on this issue, the apex court's verdict would be the last word.

Statehood is another promise the local political parties are likely to keep at the top of their poll campaigns and manifestos.

Ironically, the local mainstream political parties have been quoting Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's, statement made on the floor of the Parliament with regard to their demand for restoration of statehood.

Slogans for restoration of J&K's special status have already become hollow. The same cannot be done unless the country's Parliament chooses to upturn its own decision or the Supreme Court as the watchdog of the Constitution rules that the Parliament had over-stepped its constitutional jurisdiction by abrogating article 370.

What finally remains available and achievable for local political and also the centrist political parties is development, tourism, education, employment, industries, hospitality, horticulture, roads and infrastructure development.

Poll promises will have to be concrete, professionally possible and politically achievable. The pleasure of abstract promises is no longer to be enjoyed during the forthcoming Assembly elections in J&K.

Developmental roadmaps will have to appeal to the voters during those elections.

The voters know it better than anyone else that empty, emotional promises made during the past elections, have only resulted in deaths and destructions in J&K.

