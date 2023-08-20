Achievements of Rajiv Gandhi cannot be hidden, says Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 20 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday while recalling the contributions of the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi said his achievements cannot be hidden.

“Nowadays people of different ideology are trying to ignore the achievements of Rajiv ji. Lord Buddha used to say that three things cannot be long hidden -- the sun, the moon and the truth. Similarly, the achievements of Rajiv ji cannot be hidden,” Kharge said without naming anyone, at the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award ceremony,here, in presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior party leaders and other dignitaries.

“Keeping in mind the welfare of all sections of the society, Rajiv ji made 11 important policies during his regime. New education policy, new health policy and new irrigation policy etc are among these. Established many institutions.

“Rajiv ji got very less time to fulfil his vision. But, in the limited time, the line which he has drawn, no one has achieved that feat till date,” the Congress President said.

Earlier, Kharge who paid homage to the former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi wrote on X, "Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. He was a leader who inspired hope among millions of Indians.

“As we observe Sadbhavana Diwas today, it is pertinent to remember his vast contributions which propelled India into the 21st Century. His numerous interventions such as lowering of voting age to 18 years, strengthening of Panchayati Raj, Telecom and IT revolution, computerisation programme, sustained peace accords, universal immunisation programme and a new education policy with emphasis on inclusive learning brought transformative changes in the country.”

The CPP chairperson in her address also recalled the contribution of the former Prime Minister.

“Rajiv Gandhi’s political journey was ended in a very cruel manner. But, whatever time he got for the country’s service, he had countless achievements,” she said.

Sonia also said, “Rajiv Gandhi was fully committed for the empowerment of women.

