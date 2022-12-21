Action against 2,724 corrupt officials in 2021: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 21 Action has been taken against 2,724 corrupt officials, including 248 cases of prosecution sanction in the year 2021, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

As per information provided by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), a final decision was taken by the respective competent authority on the advice of the CVC in 2,724 cases and out of these, 55 cases of deviation from its advice were noted, Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Ministry/Department where the respective competent authority, including those in the organizations under them, took the final decision in the aforementioned 55 cases are the Union Ministries of Home, Railways, Civil Aviation, Road Transport & Highways, Ports, Shipping, & Waterways, Textiles, Coal, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power, the Departments of Financial Services, Fertilisers, Atomic Energy, Commerce, Youth Affairs, and Higher Education, and the government of NCT of Delhi, he said.

